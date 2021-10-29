New rules for family cards to destitute women

The State government has revised the procedure to issue family cards to destitute women and those who have left their homes.

So far, on submission of a request to remove their names from the family card, they had to get the consent from the head of their family, who will then get an OTP and the name would be deleted.

“However, this is not possible in many cases since the women might have stepped out under adverse situations. We have directed fair price shops to accept an undertaking from women along with details and we would remove the name from their original cards and issue fresh cards,” said an official source. The ration of 5 kg rice, 500 g sugar, a pack of palm oil and one kg of tur dal would be removed from that card and added to the new one,” the source added. An order in this respect was issued recently.