New roundabout at Arcot junction near Ranipet being built to prevent accidents

October 29, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - RANIPET

A new roundabout at Arcot town junction near Ranipet on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, which is maintained by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is under-construction to prevent accidents.

NHAI officials said at present the highway between Krishnagiri and Walajapet (Ranipet district), a distance of 148 km, is maintained by L&T. The new roundabout became imperative due to frequent accidents near the junction on the highway.

Of the total 110 fatal accidents reported in the district since January 2023, 96 persons died on stretches that are maintained by the State Highways and remaining 14 deaths on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, mostly involving two-wheelers and pedestrians.

The Arcot junction has been identified as a ‘black spot’, also known as accident prone spot, by the district police in Ranipet. “The new roundabout on the highway will ensure safety of all motorists including bikers from the town. It will also help to reduce the speed of the vehicles on the highway once they (vehicles) come closer to habitations near the junction,” said a NHAI official.

As part of the plan, the roundabout will cover around 1,500 sq.ft at the centre of the main carriageway of the highway and the service lane, which leads to Arcot town. The facility will be fenced to a height of 1.5 metres. Native saplings will be planted inside the roundabout. Blinkers, reflectors and warning sign boards will be installed to caution motorists on the highway, especially from Chennai, to slow down near the junction.

Zebra markings and separate pedestrian pathways will be done. Entire electrical lines to street lights around the new facility will be checked. Broken concrete footpaths on service lanes will be re-built.

The roundabout will also help regulate traffic on the highway by making motorists from Arcot town take a ‘U’ turn opposite SSS Arts and Science College to reach the opposite lane of the stretch to prevent accidents.

Likewise, motorists towards Chennai on the highway cannot cross the carriageway directly to reach Arcot town as they did earlier. Instead, the new roundabout will allow them to take a ‘U’ turn down the bridge across Palar river to go to the town.