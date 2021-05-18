New rice ration cardholders in TN to also get financial assistance

Around 2.14 lakh families who have recently obtained cards will also receive the ₹4,000 cash benefit, an official release said

About 2.14 lakh families, who recently obtained rice ration cards would also receive the COVID-19 financial assistance of ₹4,000 announced by the Tamil Nadu government. The first instalment of ₹2,000 would be distributed to them this month.

According to an official release, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sanctioned additional funds to the tune of ₹42.99 crore towards granting financial assistance to 2,14,950 families, who recently obtained rice ration cards.

Earlier, the CM had sanctioned ₹4,153.39 crore to distribute financial assistance of ₹4,000 to every rice ration card holder to benefit over 2.07 crore families. The decision (also a poll promise of the DMK) was taken to help people, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been affecting their lives and livelihoods.