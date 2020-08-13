New restrictions in Puducherry from today

The administration on Thursday formally notified a set of COVID-19-related restrictions that take effect on Friday.

All shops, establishments and private offices will function only from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Night curfew will be imposed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

There will also be a complete lockdown every Tuesday across the U.T. until further notice. During the lockdown, all shops, establishments, industries, banks, government and private offices will remain closed.

No movement of bus, taxi, autos except on bonafide emergency purpose would be permitted. Medical shops and milk booths have been exempt from restrictions.