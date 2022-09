S. Elumalai

S. Elumalai, professor of biotechnology, was appointed as full-time Registrar of the University of Madras on Thursday, according to a release.

Mr. Elumalai completed his Ph.D from Presidency College where he completed his M.Sc., and M.Phil degrees. He took over from N. Mathivanan, who also held the post as in-charge Registrar.