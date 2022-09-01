Tamil Nadu

New Registrar for Madras University

S. Elumalai

S. Elumalai

S. Elumalai, professor of biotechnology, was appointed as full-time Registrar of the University of Madras on Thursday, according to a release.

Mr. Elumalai completed his Ph.D from Presidency College where he completed his M.Sc., and M.Phil degrees. He took over from N. Mathivanan, who also held the post as in-charge Registrar.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
university
higher education
Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2022 10:57:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/new-registrar-for-madras-university/article65838072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY