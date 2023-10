October 31, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Gowri Ramesh, principal, Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College, Pudupakkam, Chennai, has been appointed as registrar of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University. In a release, Vice-Chancellor N.S. Santhosh Kumar said she assumed office on October 26.