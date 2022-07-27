New Ramsar sites: Tamil Nadu CM congratulates Forest Department

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday hailed the inclusion of three wetlands from the State in the list of Ramsar sites and congratulated the Forest Department for the achievement.

“With Pallikaranai Marsh, Pichavaram mangroves & Karikili bird sanctuary now being recognised as new Ramsar sites - the most prestigious International recognition for wetlands - TN now has four Ramsar sites including Kodiakkarai. I congratulate TN Forest Dept on this milestone,” he tweeted.