Coronavirus | Protocol in place to test those arriving by Rajdhani Express

The government on Wednesday framed a protocol to test for COVID-19 and quarantine train passengers arriving at Chennai Central from New Delhi.

Even if one passenger in a bogie tests positive, all co-passengers in the compartment would be institutionally quarantined for a week, according to the protocol framed by the government. The protocol came into effect on Thursday, when the Rajdhani Express special train arrived late in the day. Another special passenger train will arrive in the city on May 16.

Passengers on the same bogie as a person who tests positive, which will be declared after due testing by the State, will be “put in institutional quarantine in their [respective] districts for seven days, followed by home quarantine at their place of stay for 14 days,” the protocol issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam stated.

If all passengers in a compartment test negative, they will be home quarantined in their respective districts for 14 days. The Railways was required to inform passengers travelling on these trains the choice of quarantine facility arranged by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), collect details and give them to GCC for making adequate arrangements.

As per the protocol, each bogie would be opened one after another and only one exit would be used. If any passenger showed symptoms, they would be taken to the treatment facility. After screening, GCC authorities would guide them to one of two exits — A or B. While A was for free government quarantine, B was for paid hotel accommodation. Each buses will be used to transport 25 to their choice of accommodation.

At the quarantine facility, passengers would be served dinner. “In the morning, swab samples will be taken from all passengers who are quarantined,” he said. After results were received, any passenger who tested positive would be taken to the treatment facility and others would be taken to their respective districts by buses arranged by the State.