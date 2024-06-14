New property guideline values expected to come into force from July, Advocate-General tells Madras High Court

The process of fixing guideline values afresh for the immovable properties located across Tamil Nadu has been expedited after the lifting of the model code of conduct that was in force during the recent Lok Sabha election and the new guideline values are expected to come into force in July this year, the State government told the Madras High Court on Friday.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and K. Rajasekar, Advocate-General P.S. Raman said the government had constituted the valuation sub-committees, published the necessary notifications, and obtained public objections too. “Hopefully, in July, the new guideline values will come into force,” the law officer said during the hearing of a review petition.

The government had filed the petition to review a judgment delivered by the Division Bench on March 6, 2024, when it quashed the Inspector General of Registration’s March 30, 2023 decision to collect stamp duty and registration charges on the basis of the guideline values fixed in 2012 and not on the basis of a decision taken in 2017 to reduce those values by 33%.

Limiting the scope of the review, the Advocate-General told the Bench that its March 6, 2024 judgment had made it clear that those who had paid higher stamp duty and registration charges between March 30, 2023 and the date of the judgment would not be entitled to refund. However, some of the builders were now seeking refund of the premium Floor Space Index (FSI) charges, he said.

Mr. Raman said that in certain cases, the government collects premium FSI charges to permit builders to construct more than the permissible FSI. It had collected such charges between March 30, 2023 and March 6, 2024, based on the guideline value that prevailed during that period. However, after the judgment, the builders were demanding refund of the premium FSI charges, he complained.

Accepting his submission, the Bench clarified that no one would be entitled to refund of either stamp duty, registration charges, premium FSI charges or any other amount paid by them between March 30, 2023 and March 6, 2024. The judges also closed a contempt of court petition that had been filed by the Chennai chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) and others.

The contempt plea had been filed against Inspector General of Registration Dinesh Ponraj Oliver for alleged non-compliance with the orders passed by the Division Bench on March 6, 2024. However, counsel for the petitioners reported to the court that his clients were in the process of negotiating the issues with the government and therefore not interested in pursing the contempt plea since it might end up being a stumbling block.

