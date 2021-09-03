New projects to boost MSME sector

More opportunities: The Minister said the estates were expected to generate over 7,000 jobs

CHENNAI

03 September 2021 01:20 IST

Industrial estates to come up in Tiruchi, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Madurai

Four industrial estates will be established in Manapparai, Tiruchi district; Kaverirajapuram in Tiruvallur district; Kodur in Chengalpattu district; and Sakkimangalam in Madurai district at a total cost of ₹218.22 crore by the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (TANSIDCO), the government announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan said the estates were being set up to ensure balanced industrial growth in all regions, and they were expected to generate over 7,000 jobs.

The Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association will establish a private industrial park on 42.42 acres at Solavampalayam in Coimbatore district. Infrastructure will be created at a cost of ₹18.13 crore, with a grant-in aid of ₹9.06 crore from the State government. The park is expected to generate about 1,000 jobs, he said.

Common production infrastructure (CPI) will be established by TANSIDCO with grant from the State government for three clusters — mould cluster at Vellalur at a cost of ₹4.76 crore; engineering cluster at Madukkarai in Coimbatore district at a cost of ₹4.44 crore; and the safety match cluster at Gudiyatham in Vellore district at a cost of ₹3.61 crore.

“The clusters will be assisted by the government’s grant in-aid of ₹7.5 crore,” he said.

With the government’s aid and loan assistance under the RIDF Scheme of NABARD, 10 industrial cooperative tea factories in the Nilgiris district will be modernised at an estimated cost of ₹50.06 crore. A park for sculptors will be established by TANSIDCO on 19 acres at Kadambadi in Chengalpattu district at a cost of ₹23 crore.

Basic infrastructure will be created at the Arignar Anna Industrial Cooperative Estate at Kittampalayam in Coimbatore district at a cost of ₹17.57 crore, with the contribution of the society members, benefiting 585 new MSME units. It is expected to create 10,000 jobs. Four SAGOSERVE godowns will be modernised at ₹45.05 crore with the establishment of conveyor and other infrastructure.