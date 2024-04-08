GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

New Private Schools Act | Madras High Court grants time till June 25 for T.N. to consider exempting minority institutions

The government said a representation made by minority schools, for exemption from Section 19 of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 2018, would be considered after the Model Code of Conduct ends

April 08, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madras High Court. File photograph

A view of the Madras High Court. File photograph

The Madras High Court on Monday, April 8, 2024, granted time till June 25 for the Tamil Nadu government to take a call on a representation made by minority schools to exempt them from certain provisions of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act of 2018, which came into force in 2023.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad granted time after Senior Counsel Rev. Fr. Xavier Arulraj said the challenge made by the schools to most of the provisions would become infructuous if the representation was considered positively.

Madras High Court grants interim relief to American International School Chennai

He said, the representation had been made under Section 19 of the 2018 Act, which empowers the government to exempt minority schools from such provisions of the Act, or the rules or orders issued thereunder, which may impinge upon the minority character of the schools run by religious and linguistic minorities.

On his part, Advocate General P.S. Raman said the representation made by the educational institutions was under the consideration of the government but no decision taken on it could be declared now, because of the Model Code of Conduct in force at present due to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

After recording his submissions, the judges adjourned, to June 25, the hearing on nearly 300 writ petitions filed by various school managements challenging almost all of the provisions of the 2018 Act and the statutory rules framed under it in January 2023 from when the Act too came into force.

The first Bench also extended till the next hearing, an interim order of status quo ante to be maintained as on December 17, 1975 when a Division Bench of the High Court had declared as inapplicable, certain provisions of the Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools (Regulation) Act of 1973 and the statutory rules framed thereunder in 1974 to minority educational institutions.

In their present writ petitions, the minority schools contended that the new law enacted by the State legislature in 2018 and brought into force from 2023, were in violation of the Constitutional right of minorities to administer educational institutions.

They contended that the provisions, which insist on obtaining permission from a competent authority to establish a private school and those which that unrestricted power to the competent authority to withdraw the recognition of any private school offended the rights of the minorities.

Related Topics

court administration / school / education / minority group / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.