New Principal Chief Commercial Manager takes charge

R. Dhananjayulu has taken over as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager of the Southern Railway from Friday.

Mr. Dhananjayulu, who belongs to the 1988 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service, has served for more than three decades in various capacities of the Operations, Commercial and General Administration wings of the Indian Railway. He has served as Divisional Railway Manager Vijayawada.

Before his appointment as Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Southern Railway, he was Officer on Special Duty, South Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

