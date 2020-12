CHENNAI

28 December 2020 04:15 IST

Cumbum legislator S.T.K. Jakkaiyan has been made an organisation secretary of the ruling AIADMK, according to a press release issued by party co-ordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday.

