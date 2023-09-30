New police outpost at Madhanur near Ambur on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway

September 30, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

An old unused building at the Government Primary School in Bharathi Nagar of Madhanur village near Ambur town in Tirupattur has been converted into a new police outpost for timely redressal of residents grievances and to attend accident victims on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), around 200 metres away from the new outpost.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Tirupattur, Albert John, opened the new police outpost on Friday. The new police outpost was a long-standing demand of residents in at least ten villages including Bavaravuthampattadai, Pallur Pudur, Devikapuram, Koothambakkam and Thirumalaikuppam near Madhanur village. “Presence of a police outpost with a few constables will act as a deterrent for petty criminals to commit offences especially on the highway,” said K. Mayandi, a resident.

At present, residents in these villages have to travel to Ambur Taluk police, around 20 kms away from these villages, to file complaints and to redress their grievances. It also takes time for the police to reach the crime spot in these villages, which are remote, due to poorly-lit sandy stretches.

Frequent accidents on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway at Madhanur was another reason for the new police outpost. Residents said that shifting of victims from accident spots on the highway to the nearest hospital gets delayed as Highway Patrol teams find it challenging to handle it alone, especially during night. Traffic regulation on the highway also remains a challenge during accidents. A police outpost with a few constables will help for better coordination between various agencies. Petty crime like cell phone robbery and bike theft on the highway can also be prevented, police said.

Attached to Ambur Taluk police, the new police outpost will be manned by five police personnel led by a sub-inspector. Regular patrolling on the highway and key junctions in the village around Madhanur will be done. The outpost will help residents to file complaints and update the status of the complaints. However, inquiries and investigation on the complaints will be done by Ambur Taluk police.

