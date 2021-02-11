New plant species with possible medicinal properties discovered in TN

Unregulated collection however, has rendered it endangered, say botanists

Chennai-based botanists have discovered a plant species, Hedyotis sithiravaraiensis (Karumthumbai or Senthumbai or Sakkaraithumbai), a critically-endangered species of the Rubiaceae family in Pakkamalai in the Gingee Hills, one of the ranges of the Eastern Ghats.

“Local residents collect the plant since they believe it has medicinal properties. They believe that the plant can extend the life span of human beings. A detailed study is required to find out its medicinal properties,” said S. Muruganandam, who first found this plant during field trip, as part of his doctoral study at the Presidency College, Chennai

Initially it was thought that the plant belonged to the Lamiaceae (mint) family, because the inflorescence (flower head) resembled species of the family. Subsequently, it was identified by another research scholar K. Devanathan, along with botany professors S. Ravikumar and D. Narasimhan and established that it belonged to Rubiaceae.

It took almost five years to come to the conclusion that this was a new species. Last year, this was published in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity.

Prof. Narasimhan said the plant was closely allied with an Eastern Asiatic species, Hedyotis uncinella and a Western Ghats species, H. rajasekaranii Karupp & Ravichandran. “We also compared the specimens with the protologues, type specimens, and images at Kew Herbarium (UK), Central National Herbarium in Kolkata, Madras Herbarium and the Herbarium of the Foundation for Revitalisation Local and Traditional Health in Bengaluru, as well as appropriate floras and revisions. It is described as a new species based on the critical study,” he said.

Mr. Muruganandam said the species had been named after its type locality Sithiravarai (Sethavarai), an archaeologically important sites as it has 3,500-year-old rock paintings in natural caverns. The etymological meaning of the term is Sithiram (painting) and Varai (hills).

The plant was also assessed on the basis of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List Categories and Criteria. Mr. Muruganandam said its “population” had come down drastically because of unregulated commercial collection of the plant by the local residents. “It is also grazed on by cattle and an unidentified caterpillar. This has resulted in reduction in the number of mature individual plants and the plant population from the locations,” Mr. Muruganandam explained.