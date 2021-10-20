New pedestrian underpass on Bengaluru Highway opened

VELLORE

20 October 2021 00:30 IST

It connects key government offices and institutions to the rest of the town

A new pedestrian underpass on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH-48) connecting Vellore and Katpadi was recently opened for vehicular traffic.

The facility, built at a cost of ₹2 crore, connects key government offices and institutions like the Collectorate, the Superintendent of Police office, the sub-court, the RTO, the provident fund office, the taluk office and the district forest office with the rest of the town via the Green Circle.

“Traffic on the subway along the highway has resumed, with minor works like installation of reflectors and warning signboards being done,” said a highways official.

The new subway is 25 metres long, 5.5 metres wide and 3 metres high. The facility also has motor pumpsets to discharge excess rainwater, CCTV cameras and LED street lights. The subway is mainly meant to help cars, two-wheelers and pedestrians reach both sides of the highway.

Earlier, motorists and walkers had to travel at least a kilometre to the Collectorate and take a 'U' turn to reach the opposite side of the highway.

The new subway has been developed by Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on behalf of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Officials said the existing traffic arrangements on the service lanes along the highway would remain unchanged to facilitate minor works in the new underpass.

Accordingly, two-wheelers, autorickshaws and cars have to use the service lanes on either side of the highway to reach Vellore and Katpadi via the Green Circle and the bridge across the Palar.

A police patrol team has been deployed at the new underpass to regulate traffic, especially during the night.