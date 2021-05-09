New OSD in Health Department

P. Senthil Kumar was formerly the Public and Rehabilitation Secretary

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday appointed former Public and Rehabilitation Secretary P. Senthil Kumar as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Health and Family Welfare Department, a newly-created post.

In his place, the government has appointed D. Jagannathan, formerly the Commissioner of Disaster Management.

It also transferred Darez Ahamed, executive director of the GUIDANCE Bureau, and posted him as mission director of the National Health Mission.

In another posting, S. Uma, Additional Collector (development/ project director, district rural development agency) in Ranipet, was transferred and posted as project director, Tamil Nadu Health System Project.