New office buildings for Superintendents of Police in Tirupattur and Ranipet districts nearing completion

January 30, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - RANIPET

The construction of the buildings to house the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in the newly-created Tirupattur and Ranipet districts is on the fast-track. More than 85% of the work, which started in June 2021, has been completed by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC). The buildings will be ready in a few months, the officials said.

Officials said the three-storey buildings had been modelled after the district police headquarters in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Krishnagiri, and they could accommodate at least 300 police personnel each. Electrical, plumbing, painting and landscaping works have also been done.

Green cover

“More space has been set aside for green cover. The buildings will come under CCTV camera surveillance,” said an TNPHC official.

Along with Deepa Satyan, SP (Ranipet), M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector- General of Police (DIG), Vellore Range, inspected the work a few days ago. He urged the authorities to speed up the work. Each building, costing ₹12.02 crore, is spread over 5.11 acres, most of which is government land. It will have large halls for weekly grievances redress meetings, conference rooms, separate cabins for senior police officers, control rooms, post-offices, ATMs, reverse osmosis water taps, toilets and visitors’ halls. The new buildings have a rainwater harvesting system. Solar panels are being installed on the terrace. A variety of native species of trees will be raised on the premises.