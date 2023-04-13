New office-bearers take charge

April 13, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

A new team of office-bearers for Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association took over recently at a function held in Coimbatore recently.

Sagayaraj, is the president of the association for 2023-2024. Raamanathan is the president elect, Ramya R Senthil is the secretary, and Ravichandran is the treasurer for 2023-2024. A coffee table book was also released during the event.

New project

ReWild Retreats has launched “Twilight in the Wilderness” at Kanakapura. The riverfront enclave spans around 50 acres and has 32 estates for sale. The preliminary development structure will comprise of bespoke villas.

Abhilash Narahari, co-founder of ReWild says, “ From terraced orchards to an on-site luxury resort and managed horticulture, security, and maintenance services, the site will be shaped to showcase a rich tapestry of textures and colours.”