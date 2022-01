The elected members include the association’s Secretary, President and Vice-President among others

The newly elected office-bearers of the Vellore Advocates Association took oath at the Combined Court complex on Saturday.

According to a press release, the newly elected members include M. Baskaran, Secretary of the association; S. Vetrivelan, President; T. Raj Kumar, vice-president; K. E. Raghraman Joint Secretary and librarian B.J.S. Ramesh. Executive members were also elected. At present, the combined court has 16 lower courts with over 500 advocates in Vellore, the release added.