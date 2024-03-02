GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New office bearers for CII Chennai zone for 2024-2025 -

March 02, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Milan Wahi, Managing Director, Lotte India Corp Ltd, Chennai, has taken over as the Chairman of CII Chennai Zonal Council for the year 2024-25.  Ajith Chordia, Managing Director, Olympia Group, India, has taken over as the Vice-Chairman of CII Chennai Zonal Council for 2024-25.

Mr. Wahi has been closely associated with CII and was the Vice-Chairman of CII Chennai Zone during 2023-24. He has about 27 years of experience in the fields of marketing and sales and has held senior and top management positions in reputed companies such as CavinKare, Whirlpool India, JK Dairy and Kenstar. He is the designated partner of Lotte Data Communication R&D Centre India LLP.

Mr. Chordia is an active member of CII and was the Convenor of Infrastructure Panel, CII Chennai Zone from 2022 to 2023. He is also the Chairman of the CII IGBC Chennai Chapter. He is the promoter of the Khivraj and Olympia Group.

