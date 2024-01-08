New office-bearers elected to Madras Bar Association

January 08, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras Bar Association (MBA), established in 1865, has got a new set of office-bearers with advocate M. Baskar elected to the post of president, and S. Thiruvengadam to the post of secretary. S. Siva Shanmugam and B. Nedunchezhiyan have been elected as treasurer and librarian respectively.

According to a communique issued by Election Officer S. Ravindran, advocates K. Sathish Kumar, K. Dhananjayan, R. Vijayakhumar, V. Kumaravelan and Usha Mohan have been elected as the executive committee members.

The MBA is the the oldest bar association functioning on the Madras High Court campus.

