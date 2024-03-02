GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New office-bearers elected for Madras High Court and Madurai Bench Officers and Staff Association

In an election held after a gap of six years, A. Raman, V. Venkatasubramanian and J. Venkataraman were elected as president, secretary and treasurer respectively for 2024-26

March 02, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

After a hiatus of six years, the Madras High Court and Madurai Bench Officers and Staff Association has got a new set of office-bearers for 2024-26 with the election of A. Raman as its president, V. Venkatasubramanian as secretary and J. Venkataraman as treasurer.

According to announcement of election results by ad-hoc committee members M.V. Prasanna Venkatesan and R. Vijayakumar: E.V. Kamal Deepak has been elected as vice president and A. Arun Prasad as joint secretary in the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai.

G. Sankar, R. Jayanthi and M. Peramaiyan have been elected as vice president, joint secretary and joint treasurer respectively at the Madurai Bench of the High Court.

M. Annadurai, T. Durai Arasu, C. Ganapathy Subramaniam, P. Yogapriya, P. Ramakrishnan, R. Harikrishnan and M. Srividhya have been elected as executive members for the principal seat, while K. Muthukumar, D. Jothi Vel, M. Kavitha Bai, P. Ganapathi and R. Manickam have been elected as executive members at the Madurai Bench.

