New monitoring officers

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday appointed two senior IAS officers as monitoring officers for Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts to oversee preventive measures being undertaken to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

B. Chandra Mohan, secretary, BC, MBC and Minorities Department, has been appointed as monitoring officer for Madurai, in place of Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, secretary, Transport Department.

Mr. Yadav has been made the monitoring officer for Ramanathapuram district.