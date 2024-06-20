New mangrove forest comes up at Kudikadu under Green Tamil Nadu Mission

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has planted around 37,500 mangrove propagules over an extent of 25 hectares at Kudikadu village in Cuddalore district under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

To rehabilitate coastal habitats, the State government is in the process of restoring degraded mangrove cover and adding new plantations to enhance the mangrove cover to an extent of about 30 sq.km. by 2030 in the State.

For the first time, away from the existing mangrove area, the potential of Kudikadu, in an area adjacent to Cuddalore town, was identified as favourable for mangrove plantation. Subsequently, with the concurrence of the Revenue Department, the Green Tamil Nadu Mission brought 25 ha under mangrove restoration by carrying out large scale fishbone methodology, according to officials of the Forest Department.

Propagules of Rhizophora and Avicennia were planted during October-November 2023, having the potential to conserve biodiversity, enrich wildlife, become a rich breeding ground for marine species, and enhance livelihood for the local communities.

The Rehabilitation of Coastal Habitats scheme is being implemented for another three years from 2023-24 to 2025-26 covering ten districts. An official said about 4.4 lakh mangrove propagules have been planted in an extent of 195 ha in the districts of Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi. Tamil Nadu Forest Department has restored degraded mangrove habitats to an extent of 375 ha during the year 2023-24.

