New library with 3,000 books welcomes visitors at Tiruvallur Collector office

Visitors to Tiruvallur District Collector office could now browse through a public library.

The public library set up in Tiruvallur District Collector office is the first of the 100 public libraries, which the Tamil Nadu government’s School Education Department plans to set up in public places that have high footfalls. Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and S.M. Nasar inaugurated the public library last week.

The library has a collection of about 3,000 books, besides daily newspapers including The Hindu and periodicals. It also has an audio library installed with non-visual desktop access. Mr. Poyyamozhi handed over a sum of ₹50,000 for the library’s development fund to Collector T. Prabhushankar.

“The standout feature is the ‘Library Garden’ where readers can immerse themselves in books in a lush green environment. Sleek stone benches with tables have been set up across a green lawn and numerous trees. A ‘Thinnai’ in the middle will make reading more enjoyable and relaxing,” Mr. Prabhushankar said.

In February this year, the Tamil Nadu government announced that 100 small libraries and reading centres would be established in public places such as hospitals, bus terminuses among others.

Eventually, the School Education Department issued a G.O. in this regard was issued on March 14 this year to set up libraries and reading spaces in public places at 100 locations across the State.