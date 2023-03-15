New Jobs in tech-oriented economy will be in knowledge sectors: Industries Secretary

March 15, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Industries Secretary S. Krishnan on Wednesday said new jobs in a tech-oriented economy would be in the knowledge sectors and the policy makers should move up that value chain though artificial intelligence- linked developments pose a challenge.

Mr. Krishnan was participating in a round table discussion on “The Challenges of Rebuilding a Resilient Economy in the Post-Pandemic Era” as part of the golden jubilee of the Madras Institute of Development Studies.

Mr. Krishnan said that despite the challenges, there were opportunities in the knowledge economy and that Tamil Nadu was “cost competitive” as compared to many other parts of the world.

“There are three or four policies that, hopefully, should bring us some dividends in that sector. These include our research and development policy, which includes what we want to do with global capability centres. The second element is our Fin-Tech policy, which is to develop more Fin-Tech related industries, which is another big element. The third policy is a life sciences policy, which looks at various parts of the medical industry and what we need to do in that sector,” he said.

Speaking about nutrition parameters post pandemic in Tamil Nadu, Brinda Viswanathan, Professor and Dean Of Research, Madras School Of Economics, Chennai, said that nutrition outcomes can be improved by creating more frameworks where most of “caregiving activities” by women workers.

“In the urban areas, when you see the case of Amma Canteens, which are largely managed by women…self help groups but almost all of them are informal workers. So clearly, we need to have some frameworks where most of these caregiving activities enhance the nutrition outcomes by better labour time and better quality labour time. If remunerations and their social security can be improved, it can make a very important contribution to the changes that we want to look at. Because all of us know that most of our nutrition parameters in the state of Tamil Nadu are better, but the numbers are not really good compared to the world standards,” she said.

Kala Sridhar, Head, Centre for Research in Urban Affairs, while recalling how stranded migrants struggled to get back home during the lockdown, said, “India can take a leaf from the books of Dublin and the United States, and where the cities declared themselves a ‘sanctuary city’, in which migrants and immigrants cannot be questioned by police or urban local bodies on their immigrant status. And, in Dublin migrants can easily vote right? And if we adopt such a best practices, I think that we will tackle a major problem which characterise the pandemic,” she said.

