New initiative to develop village roads; breakfast scheme to be extended to all schools

January 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced in the Assembly that the government will launch the Chief Minister’s Village Roads Improvement Scheme to improve the condition of roads in rural areas.

He said the scheme will be aimed at improving the quality of 10,000 km of panchayat union roads, with a budget of ₹4,000 crore over the next two years.

Noting that the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, launched last year for students of Classes 1 to 5, had been welcomed by parents, teachers and the general public, he said it had improved attendance in schools. While the scheme was initially launched in 1,545 schools, benefiting 1.14 lakh students, it will be gradually expanded to cover all schools in the financial year 2023-24, he said.

He thanked BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran for his praise of the Chief Minister in Your Constituency initiative. He said the scheme, which was announced with a budget estimate of ₹1,000 crore, had gathered a list of important, unfulfilled demands from each MLA. He said a total of 1,483 demands had been received from 233 MLAs.

The Chief Minister said he did not wish to name the one MLA who had not submitted a list. “The one who did not give [the list] would know [who he is],” he added.

To a demand made earlier by VCK MLA Sinthanai Selvan to expand to town panchayats the Namakku Naame scheme, currently being implemented in village panchayats, with a separate allocation for areas where Scheduled Caste communities live, the Chief Minister said the scheme would be expanded to town panchayats and municipalities that were suited to it.

