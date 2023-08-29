New initiative for hiring talent from tier 2 and tier 3 towns

August 29, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Institute of Internal Auditors-Madras Chapter (IIA-M) has created a new model for hiring graduate trainees and interns from Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns in Tamil Nadu. According to the new model, IIA-M leaders will visit colleges to conduct awareness sessions and then conduct aptitude tests to pick the best of the lot.

“The IIA-M has a formal arrangement with the government-sponsored Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (TN ASDC BFSI), and the latter supports us by identifying the right set of government and aided colleges in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. This helps our member organisations get firsthand experience of the hidden talent from colleges in the hinterland of Tamil Nadu,” said IIA-M’s president elect, S.K. Rangaswamy. A tripartite agreement regarding this was signed between TNASDC BFSI, the IIA-M, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India).

TNASDC-BFSI’s Director and Chief Mentor, Sai Sumanth, said the tripartite agreement has created a robust structure and context that helps large organisations look beyond the Tier 1 colleges and discover similarly placed talent in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He noted that with this model, which we launched on November 22, we visited a dozen institutions in Tamil Nadu, met with over 2000 students, conducted a formal assessment (with the same rigour as done by MNCs for student recruitment), and shortlisted about 100 of them.” Companies including Deloitte (top among the Big Four), Sundaram Home, Equitas Bank, and a few startups in the BFSI sector selected nearly 30 students.

Rajesh Srinivasan, Partner – Tax at Deloitte India, said many of the large organisations were looking to expand their workforce this year. This new model of hiring would add to their ability to absorb diverse talent from more colleges. The Vice President-elect of IIA-Madras, Ramkumar K., said, “The new model for recruitment would eventually find takers from large corporates and smaller enterprises, which all could eventually lead to thousands of jobs for students in smaller towns and villages of the State, he added.