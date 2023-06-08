New industries setting up shop is proof of infrastructure availability in Tamil Nadu, says CM

June 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

New industries and companies setting up operations in Tamil Nadu meant the State had the necessary infrastructure and a conducive atmosphere, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Kancheepuram on Thursday.

Mr. Stalin said the number of registered companies in the State increased from 4.79 lakh in 2021-22 to 7.33 lakh in 2022-23, and the number of jobs created increased from 3.66 lakh in 2021-22 to 47.14 lakh in 2022-23 due to the steps taken by his government.

“What does it mean if new companies and industries are setting up shop? It means Tamil Nadu has the necessary infrastructure and a conducive atmosphere. It means Tamil Nadu has the necessary human resources and young talent. It means Tamil Nadu is a peaceful State,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said his government was taking steps to attract more investments into the State.

Between January 2022 and May 2023, a total of 110 MoUs entailing investments to the tune of ₹2,03,279 crore and employment for 1.96 lakh people were signed, Mr. Stalin said, and added that these investments would play a major role in developing the socio-economic parameters of the State.

The Tamil Nadu government would offer equal opportunities to all to develop their talent, Mr. Stalin said.

Inaugurating Industry 4.0 infrastructure and training facilities in 22 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the State, established at a total cost of ₹762.30 crore, Mr. Stalin said, quoting industrialist Ratan Tata, “All of us do not have equal talent. Yet, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talent.”

Lauding Tata Sons chairperson N. Chandrasekaran (who was present at the event), a native of Tamil Nadu who studied in a government-run school but went on to achieve great heights, Mr. Stalin called upon students to regard Mr. Chandrasekaran as their role model to come up in life.

The 22 ITIs are among the 71 in which Industry 4.0 infrastructure and training facilities are to be set up before June 30. An agreement was signed between the Tamil Nadu government and Tata Technologies in this regard in June last year.

The new infrastructure would create an additional 5,140 seats in the ITIs. Students would be trained in various fields such as manufacturing process control, automation, industrial robotics, digital manufacturing, electric vehicles, the Internet of Things, and advanced plumbing, welding and painting technologies.

The 22 ITIs are located in Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Namakkal, Ranipet, Salem, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts. Over 10,000 students are expected to benefit from them every year.

The Chief Minister also distributed debit cards to girl students in ITIs under the Moovalur Ramamirthammal Higher Education Assurance Scheme.

In line with an announcement made by the Labour Minister, books in Tamil were distributed to the students.

Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Labour C.V. Ganesan, Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, MPs T.R. Baalu and G. Selvam, legislators K. Selvaperunthagai and Joseph Samuel and senior officials participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT