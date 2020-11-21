New industrial policy in the works, says Industries Minister

Single window portal is being upgraded: M.C. Sampath

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister M.C. Sampath on Friday said the State government is in the process of bringing out a new industrial policy and is also focusing on further strengthening the economic and industrial growth of southern districts.

The government is working towards bringing infrastructure and new investments into the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor and has already received some new investment, he said during the inaugural address at CII Tamil Nadu Ease of Doing Business 2020, held virtually on Friday.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in introducing the ‘single window’ system in the country, he said Tamil Nadu Guidance, which is the nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation for largescale investors, was developing an upgraded single window portal to improve business climate in the State.

More provisions

“At present, 39 services, spanning 14 departments, are on the existing single window portal. The new portal will have 224 services, spanning 37 departments,” Mr. Sampath said.

The new portal will have provisions to issue deemed approval for eight services, as per the Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act, 2018, he added.

Information on land

The State government is in the process of implementing a comprehensive land information portal to provide key details relating to land. Investors can obtain planning and construction permission and completion certificate through the construction permit portal, Mr. Sampath said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government signed 55 MoUs with an investment potential of ₹40,719 crore and the potential to create 70,000 jobs, he said. The State had unveiled several policies like the Aerospace and Defence policy, the revised IT policy, the e-vehicle policy and the Electronics and Hardware Manufacturing policy, he added.