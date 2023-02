February 28, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Samir Swarup assumed charge as the new director of Human Resources of NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) on Monday. A statement from NLCIL said Mr. Swarup was previously serving as the Executive Director (Personnel and Administration) at the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), where he had started his career in 1991.

Mr. Swarup had served in various units of SAIL including the Alloy Steels Plant at Durgapur, Bokaro Steel Plant and the Central Marketing Organisation of SAIL at Kolkata.