New HR&CE colleges to be named after Lords Shiva, Murugan

The HR&CE Dept is planning to set up four colleges and offer four programmes in each, from the academic year 2021-22

The TN Higher Education Department has granted its approval to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to set up four colleges and offer four programmes in each of them, from the academic year 2021-22. The colleges are to be named after Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan.

While Sri Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College would come up at Kolathur in Chennai, Arulmigu Arthanareeswarar Arts and Science College would be set up at Thiruchengode Taluk in Namakkal district.

Arulmigu Palaniandavar Women’s Arts College and Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Arts and Science College would be established in Thoppampatti in Dindigul district and Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district respectively.

The Higher Education Department granted its approval to the HR&CE Department to offer B.C.A., B.Com, B.B.A.and B.Sc. Computer Science courses, according to a G.O. issued on October 6.

The college at Kolathur in Chennai would function from the Everwin School campus initially. The college in Thirucjhengode would function temporarily from Alpha Institute of Management campus.

A plot of private land measuring about 10,000 sq.ft. at Thoppampatti would be used on contract for the college being set up in Dindigul district and a wedding hall, under the HR&CE Department, would be used for the college in Thoothukudi district.

The HR & CE Department announced that it would set up 10 arts and science colleges across the State. The Department already runs five colleges, including two at Palani in Dindigul district, one each at Courtallam in Tenkasi district, Kuzhithurai in Kanniyakumari district and Melaiyur in Nagapattinam district.