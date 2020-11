CHENNAI

29 November 2020 01:25 IST

The State government on Saturday named IAS officer D. Karthikeyan as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department, replacing Rajesh Lakhoni. Mr. Lakhoni was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research, according to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam. Mr. Lakhoni is going on a Central deputation.

