Tamil Nadu

New Housing Secretary

The State government on Saturday named IAS officer D. Karthikeyan as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department, replacing Rajesh Lakhoni. Mr. Lakhoni was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research, according to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam. Mr. Lakhoni is going on a Central deputation.

