New Honorary Consul of Switzerland

Sanjay Madhavan

August 07, 2022 22:43 IST

Sanjay Madhavan, CEO of Chennai-based Infonovum Technologies, has been appointed Honorary Consul of Switzerland with jurisdiction over Tamil Nadu, a press release said on Sunday. He succeeds Ramanathan Muthu, who served in the post for the last three decades. Jonas Brunschwig , Consul General of Switzerland, attended the inauguration function on Saturday, the release said.

