Tamil Nadu

New Honorary Consul of Switzerland

Sanjay Madhavan

Sanjay Madhavan

Sanjay Madhavan, CEO of Chennai-based Infonovum Technologies, has been appointed Honorary Consul of Switzerland with jurisdiction over Tamil Nadu, a press release said on Sunday. He succeeds Ramanathan Muthu, who served in the post for the last three decades. Jonas Brunschwig , Consul General of Switzerland, attended the inauguration function on Saturday, the release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
Switzerland
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2022 10:45:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/new-honorary-consul-of-switzerland/article65742514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR