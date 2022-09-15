New hiring platform for startups and SMEs

It will assist in the hiring process of startups and SMEs by sharing validated profiles of candidates

To facilitate effective hiring for startups and SMEs, Chennai-based CIEL HR Services has launched a new initiative called CIEL Rapid.

CIEL Rapid will offer full flexibility to startups and SME employers to specifically select its services and fulfil their hiring needs. By offering three services— profile sourcing, interview coordination and final select follow-ups, it provides the industry-best turnaround time. The service, tailored for startups and SMEs, assists the hiring process by sharing validated profiles of potential candidates and helps in scheduling interviews. Clients can choose the service for which they require assistance and pay only for that respective service.

K. Pandia Rajan, Executive Chairperson of CIEL Group, said: “CIEL Rapid has the potential of revolutionalising the recruiting landscape of SMEs and startups, not just in urban but also rural parts of our country. We can aim at reaching at least 10% of the addressable market over the next few quarters.”

Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and CEO, explained that this idea was developed keeping in mind that startups were constantly in need to hire talent quickly, but lacked adequate resources to hand-pick the right candidates. He further said, “Many startups and SMEs are either bootstrapped or are in the initial stages of funding, they tend to spend their money cautiously. Hence, our platform is designed to suit their needs and ease the hiring process for SMEs and startups.” “We have trained recruiters as part of CIEL Rapid to present job opportunities impactfully, screen candidates and validate the ideal ones,” he added.

Data provided by CIEL Group shows that the burgeoning startup ecosystem in India has created 7.68 lakh jobs in India in the last six years. There are over 7.9 million MSMEs in India, contributing approximately 30 percent to the GDP and creating 11.1 crore jobs.