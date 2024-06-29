GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New health insurance scheme for govt. employees to be restructured, says Stalin

Published - June 29, 2024 06:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaks during the Assembly session on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that the benefits of the new health insurance scheme for State government employees will be extended to their dependent parents.

Speaking during the discussion on demand for grants for the Police and Fire and Rescue Services Departments in the Assembly, Mr. Stalin said the State government employees from various departments, including the police, demanded the State government to include their dependent parents as beneficiaries under the new health insurance scheme. Considering their demand, the government would restructure the new health insurance scheme.

The Chief Minister also announced new police stations at Padappai, Thiruparankundram temple, and Aadhamangalampudhur, All-Women Police Stations at Kolathur, Kelambakkam and Red Hills, new traffic police stations at Kilambakkam and Yercaud. He also announced the formation of Social Justice and Human Rights units at Avadi and Tambaram Police Commissionerates and construction of a new building for Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

Mr. Stalin also said new fire stations would be established at Eral, Karumathampattu, Madathukulam, Kovalam, Padappai, Tirunelveli city and Puduvoyal. The other announcements made by the Chief Minister include an increase in solatium for police personnel who died on duty, sustained severe injuries, fractures, loss of vision and limbs, new buildings for police stations and fire stations in various places and preparation of a vision document to ensure women’s safety in Chennai city.

