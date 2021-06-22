Tamil Nadu

New health insurance for govt. officials, pensioners

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday announced that the State government would implement a new health insurance scheme for government officials and pensioners with substantially enhanced benefits.

In his address in the Legislative Assembly, the Governor said the welfare of government officials and pensioners would be fully protected. “This government fully recognises the important role that government officials play in ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the people,” he said.

‘Thorough overhaul’

The Governor also said the present model of human resources management needed an overhaul. “This government feels the current model of human resources management, backbone data systems, and audit and oversight functions need a thorough overhaul,” he said.

A simplification of methods and processes, while retaining and enhancing accountability, will lead to improved impact for citizens for every rupee spent by the government, he said.


