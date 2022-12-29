ADVERTISEMENT

New guidelines for treatment of diabetic foot to be released on May 13

December 29, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Vijay Viswanathan, a city-based diabetologist, was part of the two international working groups that worked on finalising the protocol for wound healing and offloading

The Hindu Bureau

The International Working Group on Diabetic Foot will release a set of guidelines next year to be followed world over. Written every four years, they were last published in 2019.

Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist of M.V. Diabetes Research Centre, Royapuram, is among the authors who drafted the guidelines. In 2015, he was called upon to draft the infection guidelines. Four years later, he was included in the offloading group, recommending the type of footwear to be used for persons with diabetic foot ulcers.

For 2023, he has been included in two working groups — wound healing and offloading. The evidence-based guidelines will be released on May 13, in The Hague, Dr. Vijay said. The guidelines had been translated in various languages, including Spanish, Portuguese and Vietnamese.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“These guidelines help to standardise treatment protocol for diabetic foot all over the world. Unfortunately, people are not aware of these guidelines and even if they know they don’t follow though these guidelines are exhaustive and it is really looking into the evidence,” he said.

This would help in prescribing appropriate antibiotics and physicians would benefit from the detailed classification of wounds in the feet. “If one follows the guidelines methodically, then the treatment will become standardised. This time, the IWGDF has involved patients’ reviews and the guidelines will be sent to outside experts to see their practicability,” Dr. Vijay said.

Two years ago, Dr. Vijay said he made six info cards based on the guidelines that were translated into Hindi and Tamil.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US