New grievance redressal system out

CHENNAI

17 February 2021 03:05 IST

Government will spend ₹69.21 crore on implementing the project

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has launched the Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance CM Helpline Management System.

A press release said an integrated grievance redressal system had been established to ensure that those with a number of grievances need not go to various departments.

“Each department has separate grievance redress centres and websites. At the district level, people’s grievances are being heard on Mondays; on ‘Manu Needhi Day’ every month; farmers’ and fishermen’s grievance redressal day; Amma scheme grievance redressal day; and pensioners’ grievance redressal day. Due to this, one person is being forced to go to various departments to get their issues redressed. Identical requests are being received at the district and State levels. Therefore, all grievance redressal centres have been brought under one set-up,” it said.

The government will spend ₹69.21 crore on implementing this system. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami opened the Helpline Call Centre, which has been built, at a cost of ₹12.78 crore, on Rajiv Gandhi Salai at Sholinganallur. People can use the toll free number 1100 to register their grievances throughout the day. They can also use the websites, CMHelpline.tnega.org, and cmhelpline@tn.gov.in, and the CMHelpline Citizen mobile application. The release said people could also reach out to the government through social media handles — @cmhelpine_tn on Twitter and CM-Helpline TN on Facebook. Aadhaar and ration cards are essential to get grievances redressed.