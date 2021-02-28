Tamil Nadu

New GM for BHEL Ranipet Unit

P. Raguraman, 58, has assumed charge as the General Manager and head of the Ranipet unit of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.

Mr. Raguraman was earlier heading the Operations of the Ranipet unit as General Manager since February 2019. He succeeds C. Murthy who superannuated on February 24 after serving the company for more than 36 years, a press release said.

An alumna of the Regional Engineering College, Trichy, Mr. Raguraman joined the Trichy unit of BHEL as an Engineer Trainee in 1985 and served in various positions. The release said he was instrumental in developing markets for valves and oil field equipment in the Middle East.

