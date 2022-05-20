New Flag Officer Commanding for T.N. Puducherry area

Special Correspondent May 20, 2022 21:30 IST

Rear Admiral S. Venkat Raman assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA), on Wednesday from Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha who has since been posted as Additional Director-General of the National Cadet Corps.

Prior to this, Rear Admiral Raman was Commandant, Naval War College, Goa. He was awarded the Vishist Seva Medal in 2019. He joined the Navy on January 1, 1990 and is an alumni of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasala, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the College of Defence Management, Hyderabad.

He is a specialist in communications and electronic warfare and has commanded the stealth frigate INS Tabar and was the second in command of the aircraft carrier INS Viraat. He had a tenure as fleet communications officer, Western Fleet, and was the head of the Directorate of Naval Intelligence at the Naval Headquarters, according to a release.