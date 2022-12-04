New federation to take up campaign against EWS reservation

December 04, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Other Backward Classes Federation Against the Anti-Constitutional 10% EWS Reservation, a newly launched platform with the support of a number of organisations representing different OBC communities, has decided to take up a campaign against the reservation for economically backward classes (EWS) across the State.

P.C. Balasingh, the coordinator of the federation, said that a lot of awareness needed to be created around the issue of EWS reservation and the recent Supreme Court judgement upholding the same. He said the federation would initially organise meetings in major cities like Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

In the conference organised by the federation in Chennai on Sunday, a resolution was passed to take efforts for all the organisations that are part of the federation to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to express their solidarity in strengthening the efforts of the State government in its legal battle against the EWS reservation.