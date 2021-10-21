New eye care centre opened

Chennai

21 October 2021 01:29 IST

Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals opened a new primary eye care centre, named “20 I 20 Eyecare,” at Gowrivakkam here on Wednesday. A release by the hospital said that the idea was to make primary eye care accessible to the rural and semi-urban population. To mark the inauguration, the hospital said that it will be offering free eye check-ups for the public till October 31.

