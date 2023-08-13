ADVERTISEMENT

New exemptions announced for eligibility under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme

August 13, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced new exemptions to become eligible for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. Now, women from families with persons receiving the differently abled pension or old age pension can apply.

An official release said the decision was taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after he chaired a meeting to review the scheme, for which the application process is under way.

Under the scheme, eligible women heads of families will receive an assistance of ₹1,000 a month.

The government had earlier allowed women from families with members receiving maintenance allowance from the Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons Department to apply.

However, there was a request to also include the families of the differently abled persons receiving pension under the Social Security Pension Scheme of the Revenue Department. Mr. Stalin on Saturday announced that eligible women from these families could also apply.

The government had announced that those from families with members receiving old age pension under different schemes would not be eligible for the scheme.

However, it has relaxed this condition and said eligible women from families with members receiving such pension under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme and the Chief Minister’s Farmers Security Scheme and through the Unorganised Workers Welfare Board can apply.

The release said special camps would be organised on August 18, 19 and 20 for women from these newly exempted families to apply. Women who could not apply earlier on the dates allotted to them can also make use of these special camps, it added.

The government has so far received 1.54 crore applications, the release said.

