New Erode Collector, H. Krishnanunni, assumes office

ERODE

16 June 2021 13:19 IST

Mr. Krishnanunni said that his top priority would be to take effective steps to control the spread of COVID-19

H. Krishnanunni, a 2012 batch IAS officer, assumed office as the Collector of Erode district on Wednesday.

Prior to the new posting, he had served as Collector of Theni district from February, 2021. He served as Assistant Collector (Training) in Tiruchi district from 2013 to 2014, as Sub-Collector Gobichettipalayam in Erode district from 2014 to 2016, as Deputy Secretary (Finance) from 2017 to 2019 and was promoted as Joint Secretary (Finance) in 2020. He replaces C. Kathiravan, who was transferred and posted as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Magnesite Limited, Salem.

Addressing the media, Mr. Krishnanunni said that his top priority would be to take effective steps to control the spread of the virus and reduce the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district. Asked about the shortage of vaccines in the district, he said that vaccines were allotted by the State government and based on the available stock, camps were conducted. “We will plan meticulously and ensure that the public receive their doses,” he added.