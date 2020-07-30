New education policy has dangerous aspects: Anbumani

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday said though the new National Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet has many good aspects, there are many aspects which are dangerous too.

In a statement, he pointed out that the proposal that students in classes 3, 5 and 8 would take school examinations to be conducted by the appropriate authority was not needed.

“Conducting exams for students in Class 3, will cause mental stress and specifically affect students coming from rural areas and lead to drop-outs. There should not be any board exams till class 8,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

Similarly, he pointed out the proposal of adopting a three language policy was not acceptable.

Dr. Ramadoss pointed out even though it was stated that the third language would be based on the students’ choice, it appeared that only Sanskrit was given priority and it would lead to imposition of the language.

He also wondered how skills of the students would be assessed, apart from marks scored in exams and alleged that it would only lead to scams and wrong-doings.

Dr. Ramadoss slammed the proposal of mandatory entrance exams for college and university admissions and said it would affect students from the villages and called for dropping of the proposal.

He said the suggestions of the public and his party had not been taken into account. Inviting their comments was just an eye wash.

Dr. Ramadoss welcomed the proposal on the medium of instruction.

He also welcomed the announcement that 6% of GDP would be spent on education, but said the Centre should explain how it was going to achieve it.

Dr. Ramadoss also welcomed the proposal to introduce four-year undergraduate degrees with multiple entry and exit options and abolishment of M. Phil degree.

He said the proposed regulator to look into fee fixation, must regulate the fee structure of private institutions and at the same time should not pave way for government institutions to hike fees.

Dr. Ramadoss urged the Government to remove the dangerous aspects in the policy and include proactive measures suggested by the 1964 Kothari Commission.